UCSB softball shut out by South Dakota State

On day two of the SB Spring Break Bash, the UC Santa Barbara softball team was defeated by South Dakota State 4-0 in its only game of the day Saturday.

Both the Gauchos (7-16) and the Jackrabbits (11-7) finished with their third-lowest hit totals of the year. SDSU finished with five to UCSB’s three.

The Jackrabbits took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. Peyton Daughtery began the game with a triple to right center and scored on a sac fly to batters later.

Senior Ally Nodohara got on base for the Gauchos with a double on the bottom half of the first. She is now on her second five-game hit streak of the season and third of her career, racking up a total of 11 hits over the last five games.

Neither side would get another hit until the fourth. SDSU’s Kelsey Lenox doubled down the left field line and senior Rayna Cohen singled through the right side, but that would be all for either team.

South Dakota State had its best inning in the fifth, scoring two runs on three hits. Tyler Goldstein led off with a single to right field in the bottom of the inning, but that would be the last Gaucho to get on base.

Pitcher Alyssa Molina threw for more than five innings, conceding five hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts.

The Gauchos resumed their final home tournament of the season Sunday, facing Manhattan at 2:00 p.m. before a rematch with SDSU.

