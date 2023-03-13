UCSB softball split on first day of Bulldog Classic

Ashley Donaldson went 4-6 with a home run, a triple, and three RBI across UCSB softball’s first two games at the Bulldog Classic in Fresno, helping the Gauchos (11-8) to a 4-1 win over Fresno State following a 5-3 loss to Utah Tech (15-6) earlier in the day.

GAME 1: GAUCHOS vs TRAILBLAZERS

UCSB got on the board early in their first game of the day, with lead-off hitter Madelyn McNally benefitting from an error in the field after her single, scampering all the way home to score. Utah Tech tied the game in the second inning, but Donaldson un-tied it in the fourth with her second career home run. The junior catcher drove home another UCSB run in the sixth, but by that time Utah Tech had the lead for good.

Malaya Johnson went 5.2 innings in the circle against the Trailblazers, with Ilona Sullivan relieving her in the sixth. Sullivan struck out three of the seven batters she faced Saturday afternoon.

GAME 2: GAUCHOS vs BULLDOGS

Facing the hosts in the final game of the day, Donaldson and the Gauchos were on the board in the first inning again. Singles from McNally and Jazzy Santos gave Donaldson runners on first and second, and the catcher kept the hits coming with a single of her own to drive in McNally. The Gauchos added runs in the fourth and seventh thanks to some Fresno State mistakes, then McNally capped the scoring with an RBI double in the seventh.

Camryn Snyder worked another great game in the circle for UCSB, scattering four hits and four walks across her seven innings, allowing just one run and striking out four.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

