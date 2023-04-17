UCSB softball splits doubleheader with Long Beach State to stay tied atop Big West standings

By NICK MATHEY

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB softball team (23-12, 10-4 Big West) took full advantage of three Long Beach State errors in the first game to win 6-3. In the second game, Long Beach State held the Gaucho offense at bay allowing just two hits.

GAME ONE: GAUCHOS 6, BEACH 3

A tight ballgame through the first three innings of play saw Long Beach State have the upper hand early pushing two runs across and taking a 2-1 lead through three innings.

After holding Beach scoreless in the fourth UCSB plated three runs to take a 4-2 lead in the fourth. The first three batters of the inning for the Gauchos reached base safely. Lucy Mogan singled, followed by a Korie Thomas triple. Unfortunately, Mogan was thrown out at home plate. That did not stop the offense as Sam Denehy delivered a single to tie the game at two runs apiece.

After a flyout, Ashley Donaldson homered to right field to give UCSB the lead and all the momentum. Both teams were held scoreless in the fifth before Long Beach scored in the sixth to cut into the Gaucho lead.

UCSB responded with two runs of their own off an Alexa Sams double and a throwing error brought pinch runner, Makayla Newsom, home.

Camryn Snyder pitched a gem in the win. The junior threw a complete game, scattering eight hits and allowing three runs while striking out three.

GAME TWO: GAUCHOS 0, BEACH 5

Game two was a different story for the Gaucho offense. UCSB produced just two hits, both coming off the bat of Madelyn McNally.

Shannon Haddad of Long Beach State kept the Gauchos guessing all afternoon as she threw a complete game shutout. Long Beach State plated a run in the second to take an early lead, before posting two more runs in the fifth. Long Beach State added two insurance runs in the seventh to take a 5-0 victory.

A lead-off double in the bottom half of the seventh gave the Gauchos some life, but that was all they could produce as Haddad put down the next three hitters to preserve the 5-0 lead for Long Beach.

Nick Mathey writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com