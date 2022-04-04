UCSB softball splits Saturday doubleheader at Cal Poly

The UCSB softball team split its first day of the three-game series with Blue-Green rival Cal Poly. The Gauchos took the first game of the day, before falling to the Mustangs 6-7.

In game 1, Lexy Mills picked up her first win of the season tossing seven full innings while striking out four. Only one Mustang run was scored under her watch. Mills also notched her first home run as a Gaucho.

UCSB scored six runs on ten hits, two of which went for extra bases.

Ashley Donaldson had a multi-hit game (3), including an RBI double as Maci Fines tallied her 16th run of 2022.

Teah Thies picked up her 16th RBI today while Tyler Goldstein collected her 11th of the season.

The scoring got started in the top of the second when Mills notched a solo home run to lead off the inning. Ashley Donaldson and Korie Thomas got on base after hitting singles to the outfield. Donaldson was brought home after the Mustangs decided to get the easy out at first as Tyler Goldstein grounded the ball to third base. A fielding error by Cal Poly’s center fielder made it so that Thomas could make it home, moving the score to 3-0.

In the top of the third, Madelyn McNally led off with a single through the right side. However, the umpire called her out as she stole second and Fines reached first on a fielder’s choice. Two outs were on the board when Donaldson stepped up to the plate; she drilled a double to right center to bring Fines across the plate. With Donaldson now in scoring position, Thies hit an RBI single to center field. Goldstein and Thomas then had back-to-back single hits – which allowed Thies to score and give the Gauchos a 6-0 lead.

A routine, but very effective play, came in the bottom of the fourth as the bases were loaded and Cal Poly’s Hailey Prahm came to bat. Prahm knocked the ball to third base but Korie Thomas was there in time to throw it right back to catcher Teah Thies to get the lead runner out at home, keeping the Mustangs scoreless.

The sole scoring effort of the game for Cal Poly came in the bottom of the fifth where the Mustangs collected a run off of a deep double to left center.

In game 2, Camryn Snyder was the pitcher to receive the loss, moving her overall record to 7-10. After pitching 3.1 innings, Snyder struck out a single Mustang, and allowed four runs on five hits while walking two.The remaining effort was divided in the circle by fellow pitchers, llona Sullivan, Lexy Mills, and Alyssa Molina.

Madelyn McNally, Ally Nodohara, and Lexy Mills each registered a multi-hit game, but it was Mills who hit an RBI single in the top of the first and another in the top of the second, both bringing Madelyn McNally across the plate.

Ashley Donaldson and Korie Thomas had back-to-back hits, which allowed Fines and Mills to score, respectively, helping the Gauchos take a 4-0 lead in the top of the second.

Maci Fines, Donaldson, Thomas, and Thies each notched a hit, contributing to the overall 11-hit effort by Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos were the first to open scoring – racking up four hits in the top of the first and another two in the second which left the Mustangs behind by six entering the third.

Snyder and the Gaucho defense held the Mustangs scoreless for the first two innings, but Cal Poly registered a run in both the third and fourth, bringing the score to 6-2.

Late runs found by the Mustangs edged out Santa Barbara, as Cal Poly put up five runs on four hits – including a solo home run from the Mustang’s catcher Kai Barrett. Although the Gaucho defense held strong, the Mustangs were able to clinch the win in the bottom of the fifth with an overall score of 7-6 in favor of Cal Poly.

The Gauchos will play their final game of the series against Cal Poly tomorrow at 1:00pm at Bob Janssen Field.

