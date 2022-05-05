UCSB softball team bested on the road

FRESNO – The UCSB softball team dropped its game against the Fresno State Bulldogs Tuesday evening 10-2.

The Bulldogs run-ruled the Gauchos, ending the game in five innings. UCSB now moves to a 14-34 overall record.

Lexy Mills recorded another multi-hit game, her fourth of the season, going 2-for-2 at the plate and collecting her 13th RBI.

Tyler Goldstein extended her hit-streak to nine-straight, setting a new career high.

Sam Denehy and Rayna Cohen each picked up a hit, with Denehy also registering a run – making it her ninth of the season.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs off of one hit.

Lexy Mills was left stranded in the second after knocking a hit to first base. Meanwhile, Fresno added another run in the second and the third, improving the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-0.

The top of the fourth was led off by pinch hitter Sam Denehy who singled through the left side and quickly stole second base. Rayna Cohen came up to bat next and singled to center field just before Lauren Lewis came in relief as a pinch runner.

Mills hit an RBI single through the right side to bring Denehy home and put the Gauchos on the board.

The Bulldogs responded with another two runs to make the score 8-1, leaving them in need of two more to end the game early.

Tyler Goldstein was first at bat for the Gauchos in the top of the fifth and she led her team off with a single up the middle.

Freshman Daryn Siegel pinch ran for Goldstein and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Fresno while fellow freshman Alexa Sams walked. Lucy Mogan came up next and grounded out to the pitcher, but was able to collect an RBI as Siegel made it home.

This would be the last scoring effort for the Gauchos. Fresno State would find one more run in the bottom of the fifth, effectively run-ruling Santa Barbara 10-2.

The Gauchos will play in their final away series this weekend against UC Riverside. The first pitch is at 1 p.m. Saturday. You watch it live on ESPN+.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com