UCSB students, faculty, staff receive Fulbright Award

Six graduate students, three faculty members and one staff member from UCSB have received Fulbright Awards from the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board to conduct research and/or teach abroad for the upcoming school year.

The highly competitive fellowship is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Students are selected for Fulbright Fellowships on the basis of their academic and professional achievements, as well as their record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.

“Every year the Graduate Division, along with the Office of Undergraduate Education and faculty reviewers from across campus, support applicants to the Fulbright U.S. Student Program who seek to do research, teach or study for a year in places all over the globe,” Shawn Warner, Graduate Division’s director of professional development, said in a news release. “We are so excited that over a third of our campus’ 15 applicants to the program for the upcoming year were selected as awardees. These six students will spend the upcoming academic year carrying out their projects in five different countries, all while supporting the Fulbright mission of cultural exchange and ambassadorship.”

The winning fellows, their departments, projects and host countries are: Clara Bailey in chemistry and biochemistry, “Engineered Microbiomes for Soil Pollutant Remediation” in Switzerland; Sabra Harris in East Asian language and cultural studies, “Emergent Indigeneities within Public-Facing Ainu Performance” in Japan; Johanna Krukowski in theater and dance, “Spectral Frequencies: Recovering the Lost History of Australian Horror Radio” in Australia; Jackson Stephenson in religious studies, “The Afterlife of Indian Esoteric Buddhist Poetry” in India; Felicity Stone-Richards in political science, “The Search for Acknowledgment: Anti-Racist and Pro-Immigration Praxis in Japan” in Japan and Kira Weiss in Music, “A Contested Symbol with a Dynamic Voice: The Cello and Egyptian Cultural Policy” in Egypt.

In addition, there are the three faculty members and one UCSB staff member who have received Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards: Professor Paul Amar, global studies in Brazil; Associate Professor William Elison, religious studies in India; Professor Paul Leonardi, technology management in Austria and Regional Adviser Megan Pankratz, the Education Abroad program in Korea.

