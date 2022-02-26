UCSB students protest against housing crisis

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Student workers protest Friday at UCSB for affordable housing and better wages.

Students workers and members of UAW 2865, 5810 and Student Researchers United-UAW rallied Friday at UCSB to demand that the university system address the student housing crisis.

The protestors gathered at Chemistry Lawn, then marched to the chancellor’s house. They carried signs protesting their rent burden and calling for higher wages.

“Pay us enough to live here,” one sign said.

In a statement, the protestors said 90% of academic student employees and more than 70% of post-doctoral students are “rent-burdened.” The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines that as meaning you spend more than 30% of your income on rent.

According to the protestors’ statement, the average academic student employee spends half their income on rent.

During their protest Friday, students demanded the University of California provide all its academic workers with affordable housing and ensure that no one pays more than 30% of their income on rent.

— Dave Mason