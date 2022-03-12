UCSB sweeps CSUN for eighth straight win

A quick sweeping of CSUN gave No. 5 UCSB men’s volleyball its eighth straight victory and third straight sweep Thursday night as the Gauchos defeated the Matadors in three sets 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.

Junior hitter Ryan Wilcox once again led the way as the sole player in double figures notching 15 kills and added a team-high six digs, three aces, and converted all 10 serve receptions.

Sophomore setter Patrick Paragas dished out 31 assists, had a team-high six digs and led all players with four aces.

UCSB outhit CSUN .429 to .282 and converted on 77% of its sideout opportunities.

First Set (UCSB 25-18)

Both teams traded punches in the early points, but a 4-0 run by the Gauchos gave the home team a lead it would not lose as UCSB kept at least a two-point lead over CSUN for the rest of the set.

A 5-1 run saw the Gauchos grow their lead to 21-15 thanks to back-to-back kills by Wilcox and the largest lead of the set came on the final point as Brandon Hicks sent down a kill to seal it at 25-18.

Wilcox went 5-for-5 on the attack in the set and UCSB hit a match-high .550 as a team converting on 16-of-19 (84%) of its sideout opportunities.

Second Set (UCSB 25-17)

It was another tight start for the Gauchos in the second frame, as the Matadors came out swinging and clawed their way to an early 6-4 lead.

The Gauchos then answered with a run of their own, forcing CSUN into a time out at the 12-8 mark. CSUN was hungry to get back in it but The Gauchos posted a 6-0 run to go up 15-8 and draw the final timeout of the set for the Matadors.

The rally continued as the Gauchos went up 19-13, solidifying their momentum going into the end of the set that was punctuated by back-to-back aces from Paragas.

Third Set (UCSB 25-17)

The Gauchos came hungry to put away the third set, but CSUN wasn’t giving up easily, keeping both teams within a 1 point differential up to 8-7.

The game remained tight until UCSB went up 16-14 with a kill by Hicks that sparked a 3-0 for the Gauchos that triggered a CSUN timeout at 18-14.

UCSB would close on a 5-0 run with Wilcox at the service line, utilizing one of his three aces to end the match.

The Gauchos out-hit the Matadors .481 to .200 in the final frame.

It’s now the Gauchos’ turn to take a trip down to the Matadome in Northridge, Calif. to face CSUN again tomorrow. First serve is set for 7 PM.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

