UCSB swim teams place first at CSUB Sprint Classic

By ARTHUR WILKIE

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB men’s and women’s swim teams started their seasons off strong, both taking first place at the CSUB Sprint Classic on Friday.

The men finished with 462.5 points, a comfortable 150.5 points ahead of second-place Cal State Bakersfield.

The women also finished with a sizable lead, tallying 383.5 points, 106.5 points ahead of rival Cal Poly.

The women’s team started off the 2021-22 campaign by taking three of the top six spots in the 200 Medley Relay, including a second-place finish by the A team of Gillian Flath, Katie Nugent, Dora Seggelke, and Marriott Hoffmann (1:45.64).

Another strong event was the 100 IM, in which Sydney Rouse took second (59.35), Tyryn Empremsilapa took third (59.61), and Michelle Tekawy took fourth (59.87).

Santa Barbara received a series of second-place finishes from Seggelke in the 50 Fly (26.02), Nugent in the 50 Breast (30.50), Flath in the 50 Back (26.89), and Reagan Nibarger in the 50 Free (24.25). Freshman Sophie Ryan added a third-place finish in the 1000 Free (10:38.66).

The women’s team also finished second in the 200 and 800 Free Relays.

On the men’s side, senior Kian Brouwer shined, picking up a first-place finish in the 50 Fly (22.19) and third place in the 50 Free (21.18). Freshman Kyle Brill was another standout in his first collegiate meet, contributing a second-place finish in the 100 IM (51.85) and third-place finishes in the 50 Breast (26.80) and 50 Back (23.50).

Junior Kennan Hotchkiss added a second-place finish in the 1000 Free (9:36.93) while freshman Jude DiStefano finished third in the same event (9:44.05). Senior Tim Lee placed third in the 50 Fly (22.75).

The team of Brouwer, Matt Driscoll, Dominic Falcon, and Austin Sparrow finished first in the 800 Free Relay. The men’s team also had three of the top-five finishes in the 200 Medley Relay as well as a third-place winning team in the 200 Free Relay.

email: dmason@newspress.com