UCSB swim teams seize dual victories over Cal Baptist

By DANIEL MESSINGER

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB men’s and women’s swim teams earned a dual sweep over Cal Baptist on Saturday afternoon at Campus Pool.

During the home match, the men (1-4) picked up their first dual meet win of the season with a decisive 152-102 victory, while the women (2-3) finished with a final score of 149-105.

The Gauchos honored the graduating senior class with a senior day ceremony at the meet, and in return the seniors put on quite a performance. Molly McCance finished first in the 200 Fly (2:03.65) and second in the 100 Free (53.19), Marriott Hoffmann was first in the 50 Free (24.06), and Dora Seggelke touched first in the 100 Fly (56.53). Maya Lee contributed a second-place victory in the 400 IM (4:30.26) and a third in the 1000 Free (10:43.89).

Kian Brouwer was first to finish in the 100 Fly (50.07) and third in the 200 Free (1:41.78), Tim Lee finished second in the 50 Free, and Ethan Archer added third-place finishes in the 100 (51.28) and 200 Back (1:53.69).

On the women’s side, sophomore Reagan Nibarger had yet another impressive performance, finishing first in both the 100 (53.19) and 200 Free (1:55.06). Freshman Kristin Bartlett had her strongest performance of the year, finishing first in both the 100 (58.45) and 200 Back (2:05.11). Maelynn Lawrence had a first-place finish in the 500 Free (5:08.33) and touched second in both the 1000 Free (10:37.79) and 200 Fly (2:05.97). Freshmen Tyryn Empremsilapa and Michelle Tekawy contributed first-place wins of their own, Empremsilapa in the 100 Breast (1:06.18) and Tekawy in both the 200 Breast (2:23.19) and 400 IM (4:30.02).

Gillian Flath and Hannah Joseph each had second and third-place finishes, while Paige Gambetta added a second-place win. Sydney Rouse, Katie Nugent, and Katie Ryan each had third-place finishes. The 50 Free saw Santa Barbara take the top four spots. The women also snagged all the top three spots in the 400 Medley Relay to kick off the meet, including the “A” team of Bartlett, Nugent, Seggelke, and Hoffmann taking first in 3:54.36.

On the men’s side, freshmen Kyle Brill, Taber daCosta, Austin Sparrow, and Matt Driscoll combined for eight first-place wins. Brill finished first in the 100 Back (50.21), 200 Breast (2:04.39), and 400 IM (4:02.39), daCosta in the 500 (4:42.98) and 1000 Free (9:36.28), Sparrow in the 100 (1:39.04) and 200 Free (45.87), and Driscoll in the 200 Back (1:52.17).

Kennan Hotchkiss contributed second-place wins in the 500 (4:47.30) and 1000 Free (9:39), while Will Schodorf finished third in the same events (4:47.30 and 9:39.76). Sophomore Shogo Moridaira took first in the 100 Breast (57.65) and third in the 200 Breast (2:06.50). Christopher Roling added a second-place finish in the 200 Fly (1:56.27), while Jude DiStefano and Justin Wong each had third-place finishes.

The strongest events for the men were the 200 Fly and 1000 Free, both of which saw the Gauchos take the top three spots. Santa Barbara’s 400 Medley Relay “A” team of Driscoll, Corban McIntosh, Lee, and Sparrow earned a first-place win in 3:22.08.

The Gauchos will return to action next weekend, as the women head to UC Davis on January 21 for a 2:00 PM matchup and both the men and women take on Pacific January 22 for an away meet at 12:00 PM.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

