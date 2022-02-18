UCSB swim teams win relays at championship meet

MONTEREY PARK – The UCSB men’s and women’s swim teams both won the 800-free relays on the first day of the MPSF Championship meet at East Los Angeles College on Wednesday evening.

Both teams sit in second place with 70 points each, following day one’s events and trail first place Hawaii by four points.

The women’s team of Reagan Nibarger, Maelynn Lawrence, Paige Gambetta, and Molly McCance finished the 800 free felay in 7:21.10 to become MPSF Champions.

The win is Lawrence’s fourth MPSF Championship, while the other three swimmers each earned their first.

The men’s squad of Kian Brouwer, Dominic Falcon, Matthew Driscoll, and Austin Sparrow also won the 800 free relay, touching in 6:24.60.

This win marks Brouwer’s fourth time winning the MPSF Championship in the 800 free relay and his eighth overall. Falcon won his third MPSF championship, while Driscoll and Sparrow each earned their first.

The quartet of Kristin Bartlett, Tyryn Empremsilapa, Dora Seggelke, and Marriott Hoffmann touched fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:41.82), while Driscoll, Jackson Mason, Hayes Beamon and Christian Martinez also took fourth in the same event (1:27.83).

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

