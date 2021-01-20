UCSB to feature Isabel Wilkerson

COURTESY PHOTOS

Isabel Wilkerson, author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” is among the speakers in UCSB Arts & Lectures’ virtual programs.

UCSB Arts and Lectures is presenting Isabel Wilkerson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents,” at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The virtual presentation is part of UCSB’s “Race to Justice” series. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Ingrid Banks, chair of the UCSB Department of Black Studies. Ticket holders will be able to replay this event for one week.

In addition to her Pulitzer, Ms. Wilkerson is a winner of the National Humanities Medal.

Ms. Wilkerson has become a leading figure in narrative nonfiction, an interpreter of the human condition and an impassioned voice for demonstrating how history can help people to understand themselves, their country and the current era of upheaval. Her debut work, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and many others.

Her new book examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and shows how American lives today are still defined by a hierarchy of human divisions.

Tickets are free for UCSB students and $10 for the general public. To obtain tickets, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

For more information, call UCSB at 805-893-3535

— Gerry Fall