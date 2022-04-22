UCSB to hold Earth Day rally

CALPIRG students will host an Earth Day rally at 11 a.m. Saturday in front of UCSB Storke Tower.

They’re using the event to call for action by California policy makers on reducing the plastic pollution from online deliveries.

Organizers said Saturday’s rally will feature 40 UCSB students and guest and student speakers, advocating for Assembly Bill 2026, which would eliminate plastic in online deliveries.

“The effects of plastic pollution in our oceans are ever present and the time to act is now,” according to a news release. “California has been one of the leading proponents in the fight against plastic pollution, and UC Santa Barbara has been making waves of progress in reducing the amount of single use plastic used.”

After the rally, students will march with posters advertising plastic-free seas through campus and to the beach, where they will write in the sand and take pictures.

— Katherine Zehnder