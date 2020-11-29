Home Local UCSB to hold third event in “Origins, Names, and Actions”
Local

UCSB to hold third event in “Origins, Names, and Actions”

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

ISLA VISTA — In its third event in “Origins, Names, and Actions,” UCSB will be hosting Professor Kyle Whyte of the University of Michigan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Professor Whyte and UCSB’s David Pellow (Environmental Studies Program) will have a conversation about “Indigenous Communities and Intersectional Environmental Ethics.”

This is a part of the fall installment of “Ethics in Place: A Symposium on Indigenous People and the Future of Principled Democracy.”

The event is free and open to the public. Connect via Zoom at https://ucsb.zoom.us/s/97423097793

— Grayce McCormick

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More