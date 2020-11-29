UCSB to hold third event in “Origins, Names, and Actions”

ISLA VISTA — In its third event in “Origins, Names, and Actions,” UCSB will be hosting Professor Kyle Whyte of the University of Michigan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Professor Whyte and UCSB’s David Pellow (Environmental Studies Program) will have a conversation about “Indigenous Communities and Intersectional Environmental Ethics.”

This is a part of the fall installment of “Ethics in Place: A Symposium on Indigenous People and the Future of Principled Democracy.”

The event is free and open to the public. Connect via Zoom at https://ucsb.zoom.us/s/97423097793.

— Grayce McCormick