UCSB to hold virtual COVID-19 vaccine panel

ISLA VISTA — UCSB is hosting an online panel discussion and Q&A Thursday with medical and microbiology experts, focusing on the COVID-19 vaccines and other, non-pharmaceutical interventions aimed at mitigating the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of time upon registering for the event.

The panelists include: Carolina Arias, assistant professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology; Stu Feinstein, coordinator for UCSB’s COVID-19 Response Team and professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology and the Neuroscience Research Institute; Dr. Scott Grafton, UCSB’s COVID-19 Coordinator and distinguished professor of psychological and brain sciences; Joe Incandela, vice chancellor for research and professor of physics; and Chuck Samuel, a research professor and C.A. Storke Professor and distinguished professor emeritus of molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

The discussion will be moderated by Andrea Estrada, news director in the Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/fhrsyenj to learn more and register for the event.

— Grayce McCormick