UCSB to host Arthur Brooks

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — UCSB Arts & Lectures will host a virtual conversation with former American Enterprise Institute President Arthur C. Brooks at 5 p.m. May 11.

Mr. Brooks will present a talk titled “National Renewal,” which will discuss how Americans can fight against bitterness and disdain by learning how to disagree better. The conversation will be followed by a moderated Q&A with Katya Armistead, UCSB’s assistant vice chancellor and dean of student life.

Mr. Brooks is currently professor of public leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and a professor of management practice at the Harvard Business School. Before joining the faculty at Harvard in 2019, Mr. Brooks led the American Enterprise Institute, one of the world’s leading think tanks, for 10 years in Washington, D.C.

He is the author of 11 books and 60 peer-reviewed research articles. He is the host of the podcast “The Art of Happiness with Arthur Brooks” and the main subject of the 2019 documentary “The Pursuit.”

Tickets for the event are $10 to the public and free for UCSB students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visits 805-893-3535 or visit ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Madison Hirneisen