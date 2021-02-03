UCSB to host civil rights activist

COURTESY PHOTO

Activist Minnijean Brown-Trickey will be featured during a virtual talk presented by UCSB Art and Lectures.

UCSB Art and Lectures will present a conversation with prominent Civil Rights activist Minnijean Brown-Trickey at 5 p.m. Friday.

The virtual talk, titled “Return to Little Rock: A Seminal Moment in American Civil Rights and Education,” will discuss Ms. Brown-Trickey’s experience as one of the Little Rock Nine more than 50 years ago.

In 1957, Ms. Brown-Trickey entered an all-white Arkansas public high school amidst a crowd of armed guards and angry protesters. Being part of the effort to desegregate public schools in the U.S. launched Ms. Brown-Trickey into a career of social advocacy, for which she was awarded the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal, the Springarn Medal and the Wolf Award, among others.

Tickets for the event are $10. To purchase, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call 805-893-3535. The event is free for UCSB students, but registration is required.

The talk is part of UCSB’s “Race to Justice” series.

— Madison Hirneisen