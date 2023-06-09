UCSB to lead research institute for A.I.-powered cybersecurity

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

UCSB will lead the Institute for Agent-based Cyber Threat Intelligence and Operation.

Some of the nation’s computer scientists and engineers have come together to form the Institute for Agent-based Cyber Threat Intelligence and Operation.

UCSB will lead the institute.

This organization is designed to bring learning and reasoning of artificial intelligence together in regards to national security.

Sonia Fernandez, senior science writer at UCSB, shared the details of this new institute with the News-Press.

This $20 million, five-year project is funded by the National Science Foundation and hopes to innovate the world of cybersecurity. This project is one of seven artificial intelligence research institutes across the country funded by the National Science Foundation.

Giovanni Vigna, a UCSB computer science professor and cybersecurity expert, and UCSB colleagues Chris Kruegel, João Hespanha and Ambuj Singh will be joined by more than 20 collaborators from various higher education institutions from around the country to execute this project.

According to the ACTION website (action.ucsb.edu), the collaborators will begin by conducting research along four main premises: “learning and reasoning with domain knowledge; human-agent interaction; multi-agent collaboration and strategic gaming and tactical planning.”

These research areas will act as the foundation in order to handle large data sets.

The A.I. research involves a layer of defense, which goes beyond dealing with anticipated cyberattacks, into understanding the context of the attack and the attackers in a rapidly evolving, high-volume landscape of information.

The A.I. research informs the cybersecurity element, in which agents are developed for the assessment, detection and attribution of attacks.

Additionally, the ACTION Institute will implement programs to engage K-12 students as well as undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral students for education and workforce development, with an emphasis on outreach to underrepresented communities.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com