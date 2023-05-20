UCSB to present Chekhov’s ‘Three Sisters’

The UCSB Department of Theatre and Dance is introducing a performance of Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters,” by the program’s first-year acting students.

The performance is set to open at 7 p.m. May 25 and will continue May 26 and 27 with performances at 7 p.m. The closing performance will be at 2 p.m. May 28.

The Russian playwright’s story has been interpreted by Libby Appel and is being directed by Annie Torsiglieri.

The students involved with the story will have spent 100 hours analyzing the text and its implications. The goal of this rigorous work is set by the Acting Up Front program, created by the UCSB bachelor’s in fine arts program, to allow performers to breathe life into the words and characters.

Audience members should be aware that they may be asked to shift their seating arrangement throughout the performance, and assistance will be available.

Admission is free, and the show will be located in UCSB’s Movement Studio, Theater/Dance West Room 1507.

— Kira Logan