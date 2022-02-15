UCSB to present ‘Hopeanomics’ talk

UCSB ARTS & LECTURES

Amanda Nguyen will talk about “Hopeanomics” during a virtual UCSB Arts & Lectures talk Wednesday.

Civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen will discuss “‘Hopeanomics’ and How Social Entrepreneurs are Transforming Grassroots Activism” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday during a virtual, free event for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Registration is required. To register, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

Ms. Nguyen became a Harvard graduate in 2013, a social entrepreneur by 2014 and Nobel Peace Prize nominee in 2019.

The CEO and founder, in 2014, of Rise, a social movement accelerator that teaches grassroots organizing, Ms. Nguyen also helped draft the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights. Her 2021 viral video ignited worldwide coverage on anti-Asian hate crimes and is credited as a pivotal moment for the Stop Asian Hate movement.

— Marilyn McMahon