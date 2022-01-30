UCSB to present Nobel Peace Prize nominee

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present a free virtual thematic learning initiative event featuring Amanda Nguyen, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

It’s titled “Hopeanomics and How Social Entrepreneurs are Transforming Grassroots Activism.”

The presentation is part of Arts & Lectures’ 2021-2022 Creating Hope programming initiative and Thematic Learning Initiative.

Ms. Nguyen is a social entrepreneur. Her 2021 viral video ignited worldwide coverage on anti-Asian hate crimes and is credited as a pivotal moment for the Stop Asian Hate movement.

She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for penning her own civil rights into existence by unanimously passing the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

As the CEO of Rise, a social movement accelerator, she teaches grassroots organizing. Rise has drafted and passed 33 laws that codify 84 million sexual violence survivors’ civil rights.

Ms. Nguyen is also an expert advisor on the Chloé Sustainability Board.

In recognition of her work, Ms. Nguyen is a Heinz Laureate, Nelson Mandela Changemaker and Marie Claire Young Woman of the Year. Previously, she served at NASA and the State Department under the Obama administration.

Ms. Nguyen was also named one InStyle’s 50 Badass Women of 2020 and Foreign Policy’s leading global thinkers of 2016.

Ms. Nguyen is also the lead of Emmy-nominated Mini Documentary “Rise Above” by Money Magazine.

“The most powerful tool we have is our voice,” said Ms. Nguyen.

The event is free but registration is required. Register at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=4762.

For more information call Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535, or go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com