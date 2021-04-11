UCSB to present Ranky Tanky

COURTESY PHOTO

Charleston’s Ranky Tanky will present its blend of jazz, blues, gospel and R&B during a virtual UCSB Arts & Lectures concert.

UCSB Arts & Lectures is presenting Charleston’s Ranky Tanky at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The concert is part of the Race to Justice virtual series and features music of the Carolina Coast.

The performance will be followed by a Q&A.

Ranky Tanky is a quintet known for a distinct American sound that incorporates jazz, blues, gospel and R&B.

According to a news release, “Charleston’s Ranky Tanky exploded onto the music scene with their inspired take on the soulful songs of South Carolina’s Gullah culture, taking home the 2020 Grammy win for Best Regional Roots Music Album. With a name that translates loosely as ‘Get Funky,’ Ranky Tanky is a relentlessly upbeat ambassador of Gullah, a culture known for retaining more African linguistic and cultural heritage than any other African-American community in the United States.”

The event will run approximately 60 minutes, and ticket holders will be able to replay the event for one week. Tickets are free for UCSB students, and $10 for other attendees.

To purchase, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Grayce McCormick