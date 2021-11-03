UCSB to present ‘Seagull’



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Kirsten Høj will star as Nina in UCSB Theater and Dance’s production of “Seagull.” At right, Ms. Høj plays Nina and Ethan Kim, Konstantin, in “Seagull.”

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will present its opening performance of “Seagull,” Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s play, at 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

The play will run through Nov. 22 in the Hatlen theater.

The play is translated by by Libby Appel and directed by Risa Brainin.

The cast of “Seagull” includes Kirsten Høj as Nina, Harut Simonian as Trigorin and Ethan Kim as Konstantin.

“When the show first premiered, it was met with such hostility that it was originally considered a failure, “ according to a UCSB news release. “But after some time and support, in 1898 Konstantine Stanislovski directed a version of the play that was viewed by many to be one of the greatest events in Russian theater.”

“Seagull” is often described as Chekhov’s love letter to theater, and is generally considered to be the first of his four major plays. Set on a Russian country estate in 1896, the show follows an eccentric theatrical family and the way that they, and those who love them, compete for attention.

“The show is a reflection of life as it is, with all its wondrous complications,” according to UCSB. “We see this through the cast of diverse and developed characters, including an aging actress, a playwright, a story writer and an ingenue.”

Tickets are available at the UCSB Theater and Dance box office or at 805-893 – 2064. You can also purchase them at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason