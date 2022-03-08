UCSB to present Silkroad’s ‘Home Within’

Silkroad’s “Home Within” — an audio-visual performance conceived by clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh and artist Kevork Mourad with live illustrations and visuals — will take place at 8 p.m. March 31 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

“Home Within” is Mr. Azmeh and Mr. Mourad’s emotional account of home in a time of conflict. It is an impressionistic reflection on loss, longing and the impact of tragedy on the sense of home, according to a news release.

Rather than follow a narrative, the artists document specific moments in Syria’s recent history. They use the counterpoint between image and sound to establish a sense of sustained urgency and continued hope for both their homeland and communities around the world.

“Kevork Mourad’s live sketches combine with Kinan Azmeh’s clarinet to create a whirlwind of images to mirror the seven years of war that have made their country unrecognizable,” according to Reuters.

With the Silkroad Ensemble (founded by Yo-Yo Ma to foster cross-cultural exchanges), Mr. Azmeh and Mr. Mourad expanded “Home Within” to include cello, percussion, voice and oud.

Tickets are $30 and $45 for general admission but are free for UCSB students. To purchase, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Katherine Zehnder