UCSB to present talk with novelist

UCSB Arts & Lectures will host a virtual conversation with novelist Mohsin Hamid at 7 p.m. Friday.

During the discussion, Mr. Hamid will be joined by novelist Pico Iyer. A moderated Q&A will follow their discussion.

Mr. Hamid is the author of bestselling novels “Exit West,” “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” “How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia” and “Moth Smoke.”

His award-winning novel, “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” is published in 30 languages and became an international bestseller. The novel was turned into a film in 2013 and produced by Oscar-nominated director Mira Nair.

Tickets are $10 for general admission but are free for UCSB students.

To purchase, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call 805-893-3535.

—Madison Hirneisen