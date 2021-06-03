UCSB to present ‘We Are the Dream’

GOLETA — “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest” will screen at 8:30 tonight at the West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave.

The program is free. There’s no advance registration, and it’s first come, first served.

The documentary covers a public speaking competition featuring poetry and speeches inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of schoolchildren have participated in the festival.

Gates will open at 7. People should arrive early for food trucks, concessions and a prize drawing.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

The screening is part of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Race to Justice series.

For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason