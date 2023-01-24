UCSB to show ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’

UCSB Arts & Lectures is hosting free screenings of “Hiding in Plain Sight,” a two-part documentary film from critically acclaimed director Ken Burns on the mental health crisis among youth.

Episode 1 will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31, followed by episode 2 at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Both screenings are at UCSB Campbell Hall, where a panel with local leaders in mental health will follow both viewings.

“Hiding in Plain Sight” follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans from all over the country and all walks of life who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled — and, at times —overwhelmed them. “Hiding in Plain Sight” looks at the obstacles faced by those who live with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after that storm.

While the event is free, registration is recommended at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events.

— Katherine Zehnder