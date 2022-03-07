UCSB track competes in Long Beach Opener

The UCSB Gauchos were able to showcase a multitude of track and field events for the first time this season, many of which had not yet been seen during the previous indoor season, competing at the Long Beach Opener the past two days.

Freshman Jessica Swalve would begin the invite with a leading mark in the javelin throw and a distance of 42.05m to earn fifth place overall and in her flight.

Two sophomore Gauchos established themselves in the hammer throw, Jared Freeman throwing 59.25m followed by a 52.73m mark for Gabriela Sanchez. She would go on to shoot 45.58 in the discus the next morning.

In the triple jump, junior Jianna Boston placed fourth with her impressive mark of 11.23m.

Freshman Eitan Goore had a remarkable feat in the pole vault to kick off his first competitive season at UCSB. He earned a 4.83m mark which would give him the first place standing on the podium.

Saturday opened up with a 47.24 400m relay from the Gaucho women. Freshman Jessica Boyd, sophomores Mariana Lanz and Emma Barthel and junior Alexa Cuevas partnered up for this event.

Later in the 400m, junior Brendan Fong finished his lap in a speedy time of 49.48 for fourth place.

Running two laps in a time of 2:17.03, junior Lauren Gerhart would have a podium finish in the 800m, making it a competitive race as she crossed the finish line milliseconds behind her competitors.

In the same event, junior Jimmy Chahal and senior Jarett Chinn, hot on his teammate’s heels, raced to earn times of 1:53.50 and 1:53.84 for fourth and fifth place in their main events.

The Gauchos will now return home for their sole home meet of the year, The UCSB Invite, which is a three-day invite starting on Wednesday and ending on Friday.

