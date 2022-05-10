UCSB track gets final pre-Big West Championship tune-up

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

On the same day the UCSB track and field teams were finishing the conference multis championships, a cohort of Gauchos also competed at the OXY Invite hosted by Occidental College in one more tune-up ahead of next weekend’s Big West Championships.

On the men’s side, Jimmy Chahal led the Gauchos in the 800m, recording a finals time of 1:52.25 to place eighth overall.

Konnor Paris also competed in the 800m, ending in 17th-place with a time of 1:54.98.

The Gauchos competed in four events on the women’s side. Ruby Sirota-Foster took ninth in the 800m with a mark of 2:13.90.

Camryn Blankenship finished in 11th in the 400m at 1:00.51.

In the 5000m finals, Shelby Nelson ended in 14th with a 17:18.63 time.

Sabrina Jackson also ran in the 1500m, finishing in 25th with a time of 5:15.42.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com