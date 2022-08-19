UCSB troupe to present contemporary take on ‘Romeo and Juliet’

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB Department of Theater/Dance will present a modern interpretation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” in early September at UCSB Studio Theater.

Curtain rises at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 2, 6 and 7. A matinee is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 3.

Admission for the Naked Shakes production, directed by Theater/Dance Chair Irwin Appel, is free, but registration is needed for attendance. Go to www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news/event/970.

The award-winning Naked Shakes troupe has performed at UCSB and taken its productions throughout Santa Barbara, over to Southwest Shakespeare Company at Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.

According to UCSB, “Naked Shakes believes in the transformation of the actor and the space, along with the imaginative ability of the audience. Each play is presented clearly and directly so that the audience inhabits the imaginative world of the play through Shakespeare’s language.”

Mr. Appel said “Romeo and Juliet” is a perfect play for today’s times in which people live in a divided nation and world.

“Can love heal our divisions and our wounds?” Mr. Appel asked in a news release.

“We have a wonderful cast and crew, and we promise a production filled with energy, heart, and passion,” he said. “Using contemporary music, costumes and iconic elements, we hope our audiences will discover how absorbing, dynamic, and thrilling ‘Romeo and Juliet’ can be.”

