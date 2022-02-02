UCSB volleyball athletes named players of the week

The No. 11-ranked UCSB men’s volleyball team was awarded its first two Big West weekly accolades of 2022, as the conference announced that Donovan Todorov was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Ryan Wilcox earned Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Wilcox averaged 4.0 kills and 5.5 digs per set, posting an outstanding .469 hitting percentage in last week’s two matches. He went for 12 kills against No. 5 Penn State, setting season-highs hitting at a .611 clip with eight digs.

The junior outside hitter kept that momentum going in the win over No. 12 Ohio State, going for 16 kills, four blocks, three digs and an ace. He earned his fifth career conference Player of the Week award, having been named the Big West Freshman of the Week four times in 2019.

This is the first conference accolade for 6-foot-6 sophomore middle blocker Todorov, who after missing the start of the season has been crucial for the Gauchos during their current run of three straight wins over top-9 nationally ranked opponents.

The San Diego native had an incredibly efficient week, first recording a 2022-best .667 hitting percentage for seven kills and three blocks in the sweep of No. 5 Penn State. The following night, he reached season-highs in kills (9) and blocks (9), also posting three digs and hitting .500 for the third time in five matches.

UCSB is now 4-1 with Todorov in the lineup this season. He leads the Big West in blocks (1.63 B/S) and is the only player to have nine blocks in a single match, something he’s already accomplished twice. His .436 hitting percentage is also among the best in the conference.

The Gauchos will look to make it four straight wins in a rematch with No. 2 Pepperdine this Friday at Rob Gym at 7 p.m.

