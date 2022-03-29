UCSB wins fourth straight baseball game

DAVIS — The UCSB baseball team topped UC Davis Sunday on the road 11-3. The Gauchos scored seven runs in the last two innings to win their fourth straight game.

Ryan Gallagher (2-0) picked up the start and the win for the Gauchos tossing seven innings and allowing just two earned runs and striking out nine. In his relief came Michael Rice and Brady Huddlestun who each tossed one full, clean inning.

UCSB only needed nine hits to collect its 11 runs as the Gauchos also reached base on six walks and three HBPs.

For the third time this season the Gauchos cranked three long balls with Kyle Johnson, Nick Vogt, and Broc Mortensen all leaving the yard. Mortensen now has six on the year, which is good for 2nd in the Big West. Johnson and Mortensen each went 2-for-5 and Johnson led all players with three RBI.

Jason Willow (10 games) and Jordan Sprinkle (12 games) each extended their hitting streaks as Willow went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs, and three stolen bases and Sprinkle added a 1-for-3 performance with two walks, a run, an RBI, and a stolen bag.

For the third time in the series, UCSB broke through first, scoring a run in the top of the third. Jason Willow stretched his hit streak to 10 straight games singling to left field and Mason Eng put him in scoring position with a single of his own. Willow then got a great jump, stealing third and forcing an errant throw by the Aggies that allowed him to jog home for the 1-0 lead.

Gallagher was nails through the first few innings facing the minimum batters and taking a no-hitter through 3.2 innings.

UC Davis took its first lead of the series with three runs in the fifth, but it didn’t last long as the Gauchos reclaimed it just a few out later in the top of the sixth. Jordan Sprinkle reached on a single and stole second, and Blake Klassen made his way to first on an HBP to bring up Johnson. The lefty stepped to the plate and took the second pitch he saw deep over the right field wall to put his team up 4-3.

Then the flood gates opened as the Gauchos put up a four-spot in eighth and three more in the ninth to secure the win and the series sweep. Nick Vogt had a solo shot in the eighth followed by three bases-loaded walks/HBPs to go up 8-3. In the ninth Christian Kirtley collected a sac-fly, followed by Mortensen’s homer to right, and the final run scored on an error to make it 11-3.

Brady Huddleston entered in the bottom of the ninth making his first appearance since the Nevada series and struck out the side.

UCSB now wraps up this five-game road stint with tonight’s matchup at Jackie Robinson Stadium vs UCLA. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com