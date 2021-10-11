UCSB wins in women’s tennis

LOS ANGELES — The UCSB women’s tennis team had a successful second day of the Women of Troy Invitational at USC on Saturday morning. The Gauchos, facing off against Cal State Northridge, won all four singles matches in straight sets while also winning one of the two doubles matchups.

Santa Barbara freshmen Amelia Honer and Priscila Janikian dominated their opposition, both winning their singles matchups 6-1, 6-1. Having already taken down a ranked opponent on day one, reigning Big West Freshman of the Year Camille Kiss continued rolling, beating the Matadors’ Jolene Coetzee 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles showdown. Freshman Filippa Bruu-Syversen also secured a victory, beating Magdalena Hedrzak 6-4, 6-4.

While Northridge took the No. 1 doubles, Bruu-Syversen and Janikian won their matchup 6-3.

— Arthur Wilkie, UCSB sports writer