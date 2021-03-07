UCSB wins regular season finale over Cal Poly

UCSB senior Danae Miller dropped a season-high 26 points on Saturday, as the Gauchos used a strong third quarter to defeat Cal Poly, 78-68, to round out their regular season.

UCSB (7-13, 6-9 in Big West Conference) was able to hold Cal Poly to just 37% shooting on the afternoon. The Gauchos outscored the Mustangs (12-10, 8-8) 23-9 in the third quarter en route to the victory.

Miller’s scoring output was her highest point total of the season. She was perfect from the foul line, making all 12 of her attempts in the win. Taylor Mole added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Megan Anderson scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Gauchos finished the regular season in seventh place in the Big West Conference.

BASEBALL

OREGON 5-17, UCSB 5-2

Kenyon Yovan certainly enjoyed the friendly confines of Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Yovan drove in nine runs in total, homering three times as the Ducks (5-2) pounded UCSB (6-4) in a double header.

In Game 1, Yovan’s three-run home run cut UCSB’s advantage to 4-3. His RBI single in the top of the ninth gave Oregon the lead for good.

In Game 2, Rodney Boone, who tossed six innings of no-hit ball on Feb. 27 against Pepperdine, didn’t make it out of the second inning. He allowed six hits and eight runs, though just one earned. All eight runs were scored in the second, including Yovan’s two-run home run. Yovan hit another two-run home run in the sixth.

The two teams will wrap up their four-game series at noon today.

HOPE INTERNATIONAL 5-11, WESTMONT 5-4

Hope International pounded a combined 21 hits on Saturday as it took both games of the double header.

In Game 1, the Warriors (10-9, 4-4 Golden State Athletic Conference) scored three times in the seventh inning to tie the game at 4. Devin Perez and Alex Stufft both homered, but Dominic Campeau’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh put Hope (14-6, 6-2) in front for good.

In Game 2, Westmont held a 5-4 lead, but Hope scored five times in the fourth inning to blow the game open, capped off by a Campeau single.

TRACK AND FIELD

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Westmont men’s relay teams picked up two All-American honors on the final day of the National Indoor Track and Field Championships in South Dakota.

The men’s 4×800 meter relay team of John Baker, Jason Peterson, Danny Rubin and Zola Sokhela placed sixth in the finals with a time of 7:47.84.

Rubin, Jarad Harper, Peterson and Sokhela finished as national runner-up in the distance medley relay with a time of 10:09.66.

During the four days of the national championships, Westmont earned four individual All-American titles and two relay All-American honors out of the seven events in which they competed.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

CAL 11, UCSB 10

The Gauchos were able to stage a second-half comeback behind a strong performance from Amanda Legaspi and Caitlyn Snyder, but ultimately fell short to the No. 5 ranked Golden Bears on Saturday.

UCSB (2-1), ranked No. 9 in the country, got five goals from Legaspi, while Snyder added two goals, two assists and five field blocks. Madison Button had seven blocks in goal.

UCSB trailed 6-3 at the half and 9-7 heading to the fourth. Cal’s Brigit Mulder scored a pair of goals in the final quarter to make it 11-8 with under six minutes left.

Legaspi and Dani Kauahi scored goals 25 seconds apart, but Cal was able to hang on and close out the victory.

SOFTBALL

CAL 1, UCSB 0

Emily Schuttish went the distance for UCSB on Saturday, allowing just one run on six hits over six innings of work as the Gauchos dropped their third in a row.

Cal (6-3) got a run home in the bottom half of the fifth on a Sophie Medellin single. UCSB (1-8) threatened in the top half of the inning, but left two runners on to end the threat.

The Gauchos loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on three straight two-out singles, but were unable to capitalize, as Sam Denehy flied out to end the game.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Snow, McToldridge pace Dons past Royals

Wire to wire victories by Blaise Snow and Daisy McToldridge helped Santa Barbara sweep San Marcos for both the boys and girls squads.

The boys scored a perfect 15 points behind Snow (16:41), Drew DeLozier (16:54), Xan Tassos (17:04), Amir Walton (17:16) and Oliver LeVine (17:17).

McToldridge (19:45) improved 29 seconds from last week. Freshman McKenna Snow took second (21:43), with Clara Aviani (21:57), Elena Everest (23:02) and Arielle Feinberger (23:57) rounding out the scoring, with the girls totaling a perfect 15 points.

Branum, Lerena take first place

Lompoc’s Andres Lerena and Mallory Branum each took first place in Saturday’s three-mile race against Santa Ynez at Cabrillo High School.

Lerena finished with a time of 16:57, with Branum finishing with a time of 22:41.

In the boy’s race, Santa Ynez’s Joey Linane took second (17:35), followed by Lompoc’s Paul Lawver (17:36). Santa Ynez’s Gann Carson (18:12) took fourth, followed by his teammate Musante Vincent (18:24).

In the girl’s race, Lompoc’s Lauren Jansen (22:55) and Hannah Books (23:46) took second and third, respectively, followed by Santa Ynez’s Victoria Bernard (24:33) and Lily Tullis (24:35).

McNees, Lungaard lead Providence against Bishop

Providence’s Zach McNees took first place in Thursday’s two-mile course at Chase Palm Park.

McNees finished the course in 11:29, nearly a minute ahead of the competition.

Providence’s Nolan Lundgaard (12:24) took second, followed by Isaac Boyse (12:27) and Zach Beccue (13:08).

PREP BOYS WATER POLO

SANTA YNEZ 17, PASO ROBLES 12

Landon Lassahn had 10 goals, two assists, three steals on Saturday to help the Pirates win their season opener.

Jackson Cloud added three goals, while Tristen Linder, Addison Hawkins, Brock Hrehor and Liam Hanson each scored. Linder had six saves, and Gunnar Johnson had five saves in goal.

PREP GIRLS WATER POLO

SANTA YNEZ 10, PASO ROBLES 7

Taye Luke had five goals and Peyon Pratt had 12 blocks and two steals to lead the Pirates to a victory on Saturday.

Luke also finished with two assists and a pair of steals, as Sydney Gills had four goals, two assists and three steals. Tabitha Pearigen added a goal and a steal.

email: mwhite@newspress.com