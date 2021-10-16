UCSB wins third straight game in women’s soccer

By ARTHUR WILKIE

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB women’s soccer team (7-6-3, 5-1-1) overcame a first-half deficit Thursday night at UC San Diego (4-7-2, 2-2-1) to earn its third straight win, 2-1.

The Gauchos fell behind in the 30th minute when UCSD’s Ava D’Arcangelo slotted one into the top left corner, making it 1-0.

But it didn’t take too long for UCSB to find the equalizer, as sophomore midfielder Skye Shaffer scored her first goal of the season in the 37th minute off the assist by junior forward Elise Ziem.

In the 79th minute, Emma Vanderhyden, the reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Week, put away the game-winning goal with a right-footed strike into the right side of the net.

Vanderhyden scored for her second straight game, notching her third goal of 2021. The senior defender has now tallied two points in three straight contests.

Ziem also duplicated her box score contribution from Sunday’s win over Cal State Bakersfield, recording an assist for the second consecutive outing.

UCSB will be back home at its Harder Stadium for the 7 p.m. Oct. 21 Blue-Green rivalry matchup with Cal Poly.

email: dmason@newspress.com