UCSB women fall to late surge from Long Beach State

The UCSB women’s basketball team held the lead for most of the second half in Saturday’s game at Long Beach State, but the Beach stormed back with a big run to open the fourth quarter, taking a 65-62 victory that went down to the last shot.

Point guard Danae Miller led the way with 18 points and six assists. After hitting three of her first five three-point attempts, the senior’s potential game-tying trey missed in the final seconds.

Center Ila Lane put up 15 points (5/8 FG) and seven rebounds, while fellow junior Alexis Tucker rounded out UCSB’s double-digit scorers with 11 points and six boards.

The Gauchos (13-9, 7-6) are now 2-5 in conference road games, compared to 5-1 at home. LBSU (17-5, 10-4) meanwhile ends a run of three straight losses at Walter Pyramid.

Santa Barbara came out strong with one of its best first quarters in 2022. Miller made all three of her three-point attempts, including one on the Gauchos’ last possession to put them up 24-17 after one.

UCSB was bitten by the turnover bug in the second quarter, committing eight of its 20 total giveaways. The Beach held the Gauchos to 25 percent (2/8 FG) from the field to take a 32-31 edge into halftime.

After the break, UCSB held LBSU to just seven points on 3-of-15 from the field in the third. The Gauchos got to the line, making all eight third quarter free throws, and Lane, Miller and Tucker scored every UCSB point in a period they won 17-7.

Santa Barbara held a nine-point lead, 50-41, with less than nine minutes to go. The Beach scored four straight on second chance opportunities, followed by another four points off turnovers to cut it to a one-point game with 5:53 to go.

Both sides traded the lead a couple times before Long Beach guard Ma’Qhi Berry’s three-pointer with 1:45 remaining gave LBSU a 61-57 advantage. Guard Johnni Gonzalez answered with a big three of her own, cutting the lead to 61-60 with 34 seconds left.

The Beach went 4-of-4 at the line in the final minute, helping to maintain a three-point lead after Danae Miller’s pull up jumper with 18 seconds left. Maddi Utti’s final two free throws with 15 seconds on the clock forced the Gauchos to go for a game-tying three, but they couldn’t convert.

Miller made three triples for the second straight game. It was the sixth time she has made at least three this year, tying a career-high. She is now three away from tying Melissa Zornig (148, 2010-14) for No. 7 all-time at UCSB,

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Gauchos will be home next Thursday and Saturday for their final home games of the 2021-22 season. They will host UC Riverside on Thursday at 7 p.m. and UC Davis on Senior Day Saturday at 2 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com