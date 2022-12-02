UCSB women’s basketball defeats LMU

UCSB women’s basketball (5-1) made the trip south to Los Angeles as they took on a West Coast Conference opponent in the Loyola Marymount University Lions. This road trip turned into a win for the Gauchos as they tamed the Lions with a score of 64-49. This win has helped the Gauchos earn their best start to a season since 1988, when the Gauchos went 8-0.

HOW IT HAPPENED

From the start of the game, the Gauchos had control of the Lions. UCSB scored six points before LMU could even put one on the board, giving them the advantage from the very beginning. As the first and second quarters continued, the Gauchos kept the same pressure, keeping their opponents shooting just 20 percent for the first 20 minutes of this game.

Ila Lane started off strong for the Gauchos, registering the most points in the first half with eight while already securing 10 rebounds. Alexis Whitfield followed close behind Lane, grabbing five points of her own while adding on a block.

Once the third quarter began, the home team came out ready to battle. They chipped away at the Gauchos’ lead, getting within seven. UCSB had enough. The Gauchos started to battle back, taking command of the third quarter to earn a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Gauchos could not be stopped. They kept their foot on the gas and took care of business on the road as they grabbed the 64-49 win over the Lions.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– Lane finished the game as the top scorer and rebounder, earning a double-double for the game. She had 18 points to go along with 12 rebounds while also adding on two steals and a block. Those 18 points came together by going seven-for-nine from the field while shooting 100 percent from the charity stripe.

– Alexis Tucker also shined for the Gauchos today as the second player to earn double-digit points. She finished the game with 14 points while securing a steal.

– Alyssa Marin continues to be a fireball on defense. She ended the game with a team-high four steals. She also distributed the ball well on offense as she contributed the most assists with four.

– As a team, the Gauchos concluded the game shooting 50 percent from the field while preventing their opponents from shooting as the Lions ended tonight the contest with a 30.2 shooting percentage.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will be back in The Thunderdome on Saturday as they host the No. 15 team in the NCAA in UCLA. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. as the team asks all Gaucho fans to wear white. For those who can’t make it to Santa Barbara, a live stream will be available through ESPN+ along with live stats.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

