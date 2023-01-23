UCSB women’s basketball pulls off comeback victory over Roadrunners

Saturday’s women’s basketball game between UCSB (13-5, 6-2 Big West) and CSU Bakersfield (5-11, 2-6 Big West) was just as frantic as the teams’ first meeting this season, with the Gauchos erasing a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to knock off the Roadrunners, 56-52. Alexis Tucker led all scorers with 15, but it was Alyssa Marin’s eight fourth-quarter points that led UCSB’s comeback.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos held a slim lead after a back-and-forth first quarter, with senior Alexis Tucker scoring six of UCSB’s 10 points in the frame. Tucker led the Gauchos’ first-half scoring with eight, but it was the host Roadrunners who held the lead after the game’s first 20 minutes, 28-22.

Once again, the UCSB offense found its stride in the third quarter. The Gauchos put up 16 points in the frame, highlighted by Tucker and fellow senior Taylor Mole each hitting three-pointers toward the end of the quarter.

Down 45-38 to start the fourth, junior Alyssa Marin hit a three of her own early and added a layup to tie the game with just over five minutes left. Marin scored all of her eight points in the game’s final frame, leading the 11-point run that flipped the score to the Gauchos’ favor for good.

BY THE NUMBERS

– Senior Ila Lane was solid once again for the Gauchos, grabbing a game-high eight rebounds to go along with 14 points on 5-8 shooting. Lane hit a crucial layup late to give UCSB a 53-50 lead with under a minute left

– Sophomore Callie Cooper was all over the court Saturday afternoon, recording a game-high four steals, a team-high six assists, four rebounds, and two points

– The Gauchos shot 45.8 percent from the field Saturday afternoon, their second most efficient game in Big West conference play this season

UP NEXT

UCSB returns to the Thunderdome on Thursday to host the reigning Big West champions, Hawaii. The Rainbow Wahine currently sit fifth in conference, but hold a 4-3 record against Big West opponents. The game will be live on ESPN+ with live stats available on ucsbgauchos.com. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Eric Boose writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com