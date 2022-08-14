UCSB women’s basketball schedule announced

The UCSB women’s basketball team has released its 2022-23 schedule, announcing a slate of 31 games including 16 at the Thunderdome, where the Gauchos owned an impressive 10-2 record last season.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale on Aug. 31 at ucsbgauchos.com.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Oct. 19.

Santa Barbara will be home for four of its first five games, opening on back-to-back Wednesdays at 7 p.m. with a pair of exhibitions against Life Pacific (Oct. 26) and Hope International (Nov. 2) in the Thunderdome. Five days later, the Gauchos will travel to Santa Clara for their season-opener on Monday, Nov. 7.

UCSB will have a two-game home stand against Pepperdine (Nov. 10) and Idaho State (Nov. 15) before going on the road for three straight to close out November.

After trips to Sacramento State (Nov. 19), Southern Utah (Nov. 26) and Loyola Marymount (Nov. 30), the Gauchos will face perhaps their toughest non-conference opponent when they welcome Pac-12 school UCLA to town on Dec. 3.

On Dec. 10, the Gauchos will play the final road outing of their non-conference schedule at Cal Baptist. They will be home for their final two non-conference games, hosting Stanislaus State (Dec. 15) and Cal Lutheran (Dec. 21) with an early 3 p.m. start.

Big West play begins on Dec. 29, against Cal State Fullerton at the T-Dome. The Gauchos will then play their conference road-opener on New Year’s Eve at UC San Diego.

After sweeping Cal Poly last season for the first time in over a decade, UCSB will host the Mustangs on Jan. 7, reigniting the Blue-Green Rivalry in the Gauchos’ first game of 2023.

The remainder of the conference home schedule includes Cal State Bakersfield (Jan. 11), UC Irvine (Jan. 16), Hawaii (Jan. 26), CSUN (Feb. 4), Long Beach State (Feb. 9), UC Riverside (Feb. 18), UC San Diego (Feb. 25) and a Senior Night matchup with UC Davis (March 2).

The rest of the Gauchos’ Big West road games will be played at UC Riverside (Jan. 14), CSUN (Jan. 19), Bakersfield (Jan. 21), Cal Poly (Feb. 2), UC Davis (Feb. 11), UC Irvine (Feb. 15), Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 20), Long Beach (Feb. 23) and Hawaii (Mar. 4).

One unique change to this year’s Big West slate is that UCSB will play a pair of Monday night games. The Jan. 16 Thunderdome matchup with UC Irvine is set for a Monday evening, and so is the game down at Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 20.

The Big West Tournament will once again take place at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., with the first two rounds from March 7-8 and the final two rounds from March 10-11.



