UCSB women’s basketball team continues winning streak

SAN JOSE — The UCSB women’s basketball team enjoyed another blowout win Tuesday at San Jose State, using a 23-4 run in the middle of the game to pull away and defeat the Spartans 81-51.

Junior center Ila Lane led the way with another unstoppable performance, scoring 26 points on 11-of-15 (73.3%) field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds.

Three other Gauchos scored in double-figures.

Senior point guard Danae Miller went for 13 points (5-10 FG), making it four straight games with at least 11. Junior point guard Johnni Gonzalez scored 11 with a game-high six assists, and junior guard Alexis Tucker added 10 points off the bench.

SJSU (3-8) held an 8-6 advantage early on, but would never see the lead again. The Spartans shot just 31.1% from the field and 27.8% on threes for the day.

The Gauchos (6-3) held a 21-17 lead early in the second, but would find separation as they started to find their touch from the outside. UCSB went on a 12-2 run to go up 33-19, thanks to three straight three-point makes, including two from Gonzalez.

A three from Miller capped the opening half’s scoring to send it into the break with a scoreline of 38-21, advantage visitors.

The Gauchos opened the second half with six unanswered, taking a 44-21 lead to cap an extended 23-4 run.

UCSB’s lead went over 30 for the second time this season on a three-pointer by junior forward Tatyana Modawar in the final minute of the third. The lead would grow to as high as 32 before the game was over.

The Gauchos shot 53.3% from the field (32-60 FG) and 45% on threes (9-20 3FG). This marks the third time in four games that they have shot over 50% or scored more than 80 points, after doing neither in any of their first five games.

UCSB’s three-point makes and percentage were both season-highs. Gonzalez knocked down 3-of-4 from the outside while Miller matched her with three makes on six tries.

This was the Gauchos’ fourth straight win in December. With a win against UC San Diego on Dec. 30, they would complete their first undefeated month since January 2008.

Ila Lane had her second-highest scoring performance of the year with 26 points. She is leading the Big West Conference with an oustanding 59.5 field goal percentage.

Gonzalez recorded six assists for the third time this season. It was also her third time reaching double-digits in the point department.

