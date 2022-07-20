UCSB women’s basketball team to host golf tournament

GOLETA — The UCSB women’s basketball team has announced its annual golf tournament scheduled for Aug. 29 at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road, Goleta.

Registration is set for 11 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at noon and the silent auction at 5 p.m. Dinner and awards will follow.

The tournament will be a four-person Texas scramble with a number of tee prizes and a putting contest.

Spots are still available but are going fast. To register, go to www.ucsbgauchos.com/sports/w-baskbl/2021-22/releases/20220719kz37y.

There’s a number of ways to support the program even if you prefer to kick your feet up in the clubhouse.

Contact Mia Weber (mia.weber@athletics.ucsb.edu) if you have any questions.

— Daniel Moebus-Bowles,

UCSB sports writer