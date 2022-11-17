UCSB women’s basketball win third straight to start season

By SYDNEY GOLDFLAM

The undefeated UCSB women’s basketball team (3-0) brought the heat this Tuesday in the Thunderdome, as the Gauchos were determined to start the year off 3-0 for the first time since 1999 hosting Idaho State (2-1). The Gauchos and The Bengals demonstrated fierce defense as the score remained dangerously close throughout the entire game, however, the Gauchos’ showed persistence to claim their win 54-52.

On the Statsheet

– Three Gauchos scored in the double digits, led by Alyssa Marin with 12 points, going 4-for-10 from the field.

– Ila Lane notched her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead all players. She added three steals as well and shot 50% from the floor and 83% from the free-throw line.

– The Gauchos made a living at the line, converting 82% of their free-throws (19-for-23) led by Anya Choice, who went 9-for-10. Choice added a team-high four assists as well.

How it Happened

The Gaucho’s took charge upon gaining possession in the tip off as Sophomore Kennedy Johnson lit up the scoreboard with a second-chance jumper just 45 seconds into the contest. Despite UCSB’s early lead of seven-nil, the scoring gap shrunk as ISU found their footing. Santa Barbara nailed only a quarter of their shots, going 4-for-16 with four Gaucho’s tallying a single field-goal, and made eight rebounds, three of which were achieved by Lane. With the Bengals hot on their tail, the Gaucho’s kept grasp of their lead 10-8.

ISU managed to surpass UCSB in the second period. However, the Gauchos proved determined to repossess the lead with a layup by Senior Alexis Tucker. The score remained dangerously close throughout the period as there was only a single point lead or less on six occasions. Tucker spearheaded UCSB’s battle with five points and one assist. UCSB continued to fight, but the Bengals managed to clutch and maintain the lead, ending the second period 19-8.

The Gauchos fell behind in the second period, making no threes and going 7-for-22. Tucker shot more than a fourth of her team’s total score, going 2-for-5, and Lane led by making seven out of 17 total rebounds. The Gaucho’s scoring can be attributed to 74% twos and 32% layups, an equal amount of shooting in the paint and off the bench. The first half’s fiery competition was evident as teams headed into the locker room determined to defend and widen their edge following the first half.

UCSB proved tenacious in the third quarter, eventually prevailing over ISU. Though the score remained tight, Alyssa Marin took command as the Gaucho regained the lead. The Sophomore managed 10 points, going 3-for-7 by dishing out both of the two three-pointers for UCSB and nailing a pair of twos. The Gauchos made 12 total rebounds, with seniors Taylor Mole and Anya Choice both tripling in boards. With improved offense, the Gauchos overcame the Bengals 35-31.

Santa Barbara maintained their lead in the fourth quarter, led by Lane’s eight points and four rebounds. Choice followed with 7 points. Going 16-for-44, the Gaucho’s claimed the extremely close 54-52 win.

Sydney Goldflam writes about sports for UCSB.

