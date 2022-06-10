UCSB women’s soccer announces 2022 schedule

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The UC Santa Barbara women’s soccer team announced its 2022 schedule Wednesday afternoon, releasing a slate of 20 matches for the Gauchos this fall. Of the 20, 11 of them will take place at Harder Stadium.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2022 season at UCSBGauchos.com. Every season ticket package includes a free Gaucho Soccer scarf.

Single-match tickets will go on sale on Aug. 1.

The announcement comes as part of UCSB Athletics’ Summer Schedule Showcase which will feature an unveiling every Wednesday through July 6. UCSB Men’s Soccer’s 2022 schedule will be announced Wednesday, June 15.

The popular Family Plan option for women’s soccer includes five season tickets – that breaks down to a low $3.63 per ticket, per game. Also, back this year is the G Kids program, which provides admission to all regular season home games for soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball and more.

The season opens with a crosstown exhibition match as Westmont comes to Harder Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13. Five days later, Colorado College comes to town for the Gauchos’ first regular season matchup on Thursday, Aug. 18.

UCSB wraps up August in Northern California with a three-match road stint that features St. Mary’s (Aug. 21), Sacramento State (Aug. 25), and a 2021 NCAA Tournament team in Stanford (Aug. 28).

September begins with a three-match homestand as the Gauchos welcome members of the WCC and Mountain West to Harder Stadium for three matches in seven days. The Waves from Pepperdine roll in on Thursday, Sept. 1 followed by a bout with the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday, Sept. 4, and lastly a battle with the Fresno State Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 8.

A few days later, the Gauchos make the trip to Idaho on Sunday, Sept. 11 to close out their non-conference road schedule.

Big West Conference play begins on the road as the Blue-Green rivalry will be renewed up in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Sept. 15. It will be the 32nd meeting between Cal Poly and UCSB.

The non-conference slate concludes that weekend when the Gauchos host Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 18 for AYSO Night and the Big West home opener with Hawai’i comes later that week on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Santa Barbara Soccer Club Night is scheduled for Oct. 6 when the Gauchos take on UC San Diego. The remainder of the team’s home schedule features UC Davis (Oct. 9), UC Irvine (Oct. 20), and Long Beach State (Oct. 23) which is the final match of the regular season and Senior Day.

The opening round of the Big West Tournament, which has been expanded to a six team affair, is scheduled for Oct. 30 with the semifinals falling on November 3rd and the Big West Championship coming on Nov. 6. The NCAA Tournament begins on Nov. 10.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com