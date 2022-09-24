UCSB women’s soccer comes away with tie in Big West home opener

The UCSB women’s soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.

From the start, the two teams were playing a very physical game, leading to the ball spending most of its time in the midfield. Even with that, the Gauchos were able to put up eight shots in the first half compared to the Wahine’s four. Despite the offensive efforts on both sides, the score remained at 0-0 heading into the half.

From there, both teams came out with the same fire they ended the first half with. If anything, the defense grew even stronger. Brenna Madruga and Shaye Douglas shined on defense, stopping key plays for Hawai’i while creating momentum for UCSB. Even with the Gauchos’ own offensive pressure from the seniors, it wasn’t enough to end up with a win, but still good enough to leave the game with a tie. The match ended with the 0-0 draw.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– Senior Elise Ziem posted a team-high five shots, three of which were on goal. Along with Ziem, fellow senior Melanie Mikoy added to the offensive efforts, tallying three shots with one on goal.

– O’Callaghan Liu has been a force for UCSB throughout the season. Being one of three players to start in all 11 games, the sophomore also added two shots with one being on goal.

– Evann Smith had her first shutout of the season with the help of her defensive line. When the Hawai’i attack made it through, Smith came through with three saves.

– This is the first game of the season where over half of the lineup played all 90 minutes. Along with Liu and Smith, Emma Corcoran, Kate Killer, Brenna Madruga and Gia Cimring stayed in the game the whole time.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will be back on the road as they continue with Big West play against the Matadors of CSUN on Sept. 29 in Northridge. First kick will be at 7 p.m. with live stats and a live stream through ESPN+ available.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

