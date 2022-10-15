UCSB women’s soccer falls to Cal State Fullerton

The UCSB women’s soccer team had another Big West match this evening as the Gauchos traveled to Fullerton to take on the Cal State Fullerton Titans. Despite the Gauchos striking first, the Titans were the ones to come out with the game as the home team took the game 2-1.

The Gauchos came out strong, battling from the first whistle on the pitch. With this aggressive start, UCSB made a charge up the field. Thanks to a beautiful ball placed in front of Lauren Helwig from Manuri Alwis, the sophomore midfielder was able to find the back of the net in the 18th minute to put her team up 1-0.

Even with the advantage gained by the Gauchos, it didn’t keep the Titans down. Cal State Fullerton struck with a goal of their own in the 32nd minute. With that goal, the two teams were tied at 1-1 as they headed off the pitch for halftime.

From there, Cal State Fullerton came out quick with another goal to put themselves up by one just four minutes into the second half off a sneaky play from a Titan attacker. With hopes of making a final push in this game, the Gauchos’ defense hunkered down as Evann Smith and the rest of the defensive line made key plays to prevent the Titans from sneaking another ball past. However, the offense for the Gauchos wasn’t able to slip past the Titans, resulting in the 2-1 loss for UC Santa Barbara in this road contest.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– Helwig’s goal in tonight’s match was her third of the season. Along with that, she has topped the number of goals she scored last season already, putting her career total up to five.

– Along with Helwig, O’Callaghan Liu contributed heavily to the team’s offensive efforts. The midfielder registered three shots during tonight’s match. Also helping with the offense were freshman Kate Killer and sophomore Shaye Douglas, who each had one shot apiece.

– Despite the result for the Gauchos’ goalkeeper, Evann Smith made two saves on the night during her 90 minutes in goal.

– Sophomore Liu and senior Elise Ziem are the only two players for UCSB who have started all 16 games so far this season.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will have one more game on the road before finishing the season at Harder Stadium. UCSB will make the trip to Riverside to take on the UC Riverside Highlanders. First kick is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

sports@newspress.com