UCSB women’s soccer loses 5-1 to Stanford

By KRISTEN KELLER

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The road trips continue for UCSB women’s soccer as the team played another non-conference match at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium, the home of the No. 13 Stanford University Cardinal. After a physically-demanding 90 minutes of play, the Gauchos were not able to come out with a win, dropping this game 5-1 to Stanford.

From the very first minute, the Gauchos and the Cardinal played a tough, physical game. Although the offense was controlled by Stanford throughout a great deal of this match, it didn’t keep UCSB from hustling and making key plays to prevent opportunities for its opponents.

However, the Cardinal found the back of the net in the 20th minute and didn’t let up from there. Before the end of the first half, Stanford was up 3-0 on the Gauchos, who continued their fight against this top-ranked team.

Once both teams were back on the field for the second half, UCSB was ready for more. Ten minutes went by before the Cardinal scored again, growing their lead to four over the Gauchos.

That was until UCSB’s Claire Grouwinkel hustled to a ball sent down the field in the 77th minute. Audrey Nowacek launched a beautiful ball right in front of her senior forward, giving Grouwinkel a chance to tally a goal. After sprinting past the Cardinal defense, Grouwinkel made her shot and slipped the ball past Stanford’s keeper to put her team on the board.

It wasn’t long after that the Cardinal struck again, growing their lead with just 15 minutes left on the clock. Although the Gauchos created another opportunity to score, it wasn’t enough to change the result of the game. The final score remained at 5-1 in favor of the bad guys.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– Grouwinkel’s goal is the first of the season for the senior. This is the third goal she scored since wearing the Blue and Gold.

– Nowacek had the lone assist for the Gauchos in this contest. This is her first collegiate point and the first game she played in this season.

– Evann Smith started in goal for the Gauchos and remained in the net for the entire match. She made seven saves, which is one short of her career-best.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos are back at Harder Stadium after playing three games on the road. They will welcome the Waves of Pepperdine University for another non-conference matchup with first kick scheduled for 7 p.m. at Harder Stadium on Thursday.

Kristen Keller writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com