UCSB women’s soccer loses to the Vandals

The UCSB women’s soccer team (1-5-2) was on the road today as it took on the Vandals of the University of Idaho. After 90 minutes of play, the Gauchos weren’t able to push past the Vandals, losing 1-0 to this tight-knit program.

The first 30 minutes of the game was a physical battle between these two dominant teams. However, the Vandals found the back of the Gauchos’ net with just 15 minutes left in the first half, resulting in a 1-0 lead for the bad guys heading into the locker room.

Once the two teams were back on the field, they continued with this aggressive style of play. The Vandals ended the game with more fouls, grabbing 11 compared to the Gauchos’ five. But even with more fouls and equal possession between the two teams, the Vandals ended the game with the win after scoring that one goal in the first half. The final score resulted in a 1-0 loss for UCSB.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– UCSB put up a fight throughout the game. The team put up six shots compared to the Vandals’ nine. Samantha Christie and Lauren Helwig put up two shots apiece while Elise Ziem and Brenna Madruga each contributed a shot.

– Taylor Little continued with her impressive starts, only allowing one goal while making three saves.

– Besides little, only O’Callaghan Liu and Ziem played all 90 minutes in this match.

– Possession was evenly split between the Gauchos and the Vandals. Idaho finished the game with 51 percent possession while the Gauchos had 49 percent. Of UCSB’s 49 percent, 66 percent of that was spent in its attacking end.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will be on the road yet again, kicking off Big West play at Cal Poly on Thursday evening. First kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, Calif., with live stats and a live stream available through ESPN+.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

