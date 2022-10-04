UCSB women’s soccer settles for draw against Cal State Bakersfield

UCSB Women’s Soccer headed to Bakersfield as they took on the Roadrunners of Cal State Bakersfield for a Big West match. After 90 minutes and a dramatic finish, the Gauchos couldn’t keep their lead as the match ended in a 1-1 tie with the Roadrunners.

At the start of the first half, the Gauchos came out strong. In the 25th minute, UCSB made a big play that helped the team grab the league. After stumbling over an opposing player, Krysten Vazquez stood right back up and scored a goal off a pass from Shaye Douglas to put her team up 1-0. No one else was able to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes, giving the Gauchos the advantage heading into the half.

Once the second half began, the Gauchos kept up with their offensive prowess. However, the Roadrunners started to make moves of their own. In the 75th minute, Cal State Bakersfield made a move of its own, registering a goal to tie the game.

Even though UCSB could not score another despite its efforts, the game ultimately ended in a 1-1 tie, giving both the Gauchos and the Roadrunners a point in the conference standings.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– The goal by Vasquez is her first collegiate goal. The sophomore now has four points on the season, putting her in third on the team in points.

– Adding to the Gauchos’ offensive pressure were Elise Ziem, Lauren Helwig and Melanie Mikoy. Helwig had four shots with one on goal while Ziem had two shots with one on goal. Mikoy also contributed with one shot.

– The Gauchos outperformed their opponents in two categories. They finished with 51 percent of the possession compared to the Roadrunners’ 49 percent while putting up 10 shots to their opponents eight. The two teams tied when it came to saves with three apiece.

– Evann Smith had another good night in the net. Smith had all three saves during the game.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will be back at Harder Stadium on Thursday as they welcome UC San Diego for another Big West matchup. A live stream through ESPN+ as well as live stats will be available for fans to follow along.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

