UCSB women’s swim team makes splash

By ARTHUR WILKIE

AND DANIEL MESSINGER

UCSB SPORTS WRITERS

SAN LUIS OBISPO. — The UCSB women’s swim team decisively won their first conference dual meet of the season Saturday, beating rival Cal Poly 174-120.

The men’s squad, competing in its second dual meet in as many days, came up just short, falling 146-142.

The women’s squad jumped out to a quick start, taking all three of the top spots in the 400 Medley Relay, with the “A” team of Gillian Flath, Katie Nugent, Dora Seggelke and Reagan Nibarger touching first in 3:53.10.

Senior Dora Seggelke was a top performer for the women’s squad, finishing first in both the 100 Fly (56.92) and 200 Fly (2:04.98).

Nibarger, Nugent, Kristin Bartlett and Marriott Hoffmann each took home their own first and second-place finishes.

Nibarger finished first in the 100 Free (52.49) and 200 Free (1:55.20), Nugent finished first in the 200 Breast (2:22.69) and second in the 100 Breast (1:06.19), Bartlett finished first in the 100 Back (57.45) and second in the 200 Back (2:04.67), and Hoffmann finished 1st in the 50 Free (24.33) and second in the 100 Free (53.69).

Senior Molly McCance contributed first- and third-place finishes while freshman Michelle Tekawy finished first in the 400 IM (4:30.08).

The 200 Fly was a particularly strong event for Santa Barbara, taking the top four spots. To finish off the day, the relay team of Nibarger, Hoffmann, Hannah Joseph, and Amelia Hammer won the 200 Free Relay in 1:36.38.

On the men’s side, the Mustangs were able to scrape out a slim victory with the outcome not decided until the last event. Highlight events for the men’s squad were the 200 Free and 400 IM, in which the top three finishers were all Gauchos.

Freshman Kyle Brill had a standout performance, finishing first in the 400 IM (4:02.33) and second in both the 100 Back (50.67) and 200 Back (1:52.06). Sophomore Corban McIntosh touched first in the 100 Breast (57.15) and second in the 200 Breast (2:05.80).

Austin Sparrow, Tim Lee, and Dan Marella each contributed first-place wins of their own, with Marella also adding a third-place victory. Taber daCosta and Dominic Falcon each had two second-place finishes, while Justin Wong finished second in the 200 Free (1:42.13).

The Gauchos return to competition this Saturday at UC San Diego, taking on the Tritons at 11 a.m.

Arthur Wilkie and Daniel Messinger, who submitted this story to the News-Press, work at UCSB in sports communications.

