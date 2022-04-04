UCSB women’s tennis beats Long Beach 4-1, completes 2-0 weekend

The No. 25 UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team beat Long Beach State 4-1 Saturday morning at the Arnhold Tennis Center, their sixth win in their last seven matches. The Gauchos (11-6) are now 3-0 in conference play having beaten Hawaii 5-2 less than 24 hours prior to the Long Beach match and UC Davis 4-0 on Feb. 21.

Santa Barbara struck first as Camille Kiss and Marta Gonzalez Ballbe beat Claire Le Du and Zuzanna Szczepanska 6-2 on court three, but the Beach was able to take down both of Santa Barbara’s ranked doubles duos to seize the doubles point.

On court two, Nikola Homolkova and Peppi Ramstedt beat the No. 68 pair of Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer 6-4 and on court one, Zara Lennon and Sheena Masuda clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win over Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko, ranked No. 60.

UCSB dominated singles though, winning on four courts to seal the match. Honer was the first to secure a point for the Gauchos, bouncing back from her doubles loss with a 6-0, 6-0 takedown of Le Du on court four.

Kiss made it 2-1 Gauchos, besting Masuda 6-2, 6-0 on court three and and Filippa Bruu-Syversen put Santa Barbara on the verge of clinching the match with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Peppi Ramstedt on court three.

No. 105 Khatamova finished off the match, earning the Gauchos’ fourth point, prevailing 7-5, 6-1 over Homolkova in the top singles matchup.

UCSB continues conference play as they host UC Riverside and CSUN both on April 9, with action beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com